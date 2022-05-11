SLO County deputies searching for missing Santa Margarita woman

May 11, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a reportedly missing woman who used to live in Santa Margarita and who may now be in the Sacramento area.

On April 26, a friend of Lisa Laviano, 59, contacted the sheriff’s office and said, upon going to Laviano’s home in Santa Margarita, it was obvious the house had been vacant for a number of years. The friend had not been in contact with Laviano for about five years and believed she may have moved to the Sacramento area or Washington State.

Deputies checked Laviano’s Santa Margarita home and found it indeed appeared no one had been living there for a number of years. Laviano’s truck was still parked in the driveway, and her belongings inside the home were undisturbed, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s officials say all indications point to Laviano now living somewhere in the Sacramento area. Sacramento police last contacted Laviano in 2019. However, sheriff’s detectives still have not been able to locate her.

Officials describe Laviano as white, 5 feet 3 inches tall and 125 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Her nickname is Lee.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information about Laviano’s whereabouts to contact the sheriff’s office at (805) 781-4550.

