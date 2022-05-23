SLO County gas prices skyrocketing, find the lowest cost
May 22, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
Tighter supply and increased demand have pushed gas prices in San Luis Obispo to a record high. During the past week, the average price of gas increased 12 cents to $6.27 a gallon, according to figures from AAA.
At $6.77 a gallon, the average price of diesel is even higher.
SLO County currently has the 11th highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.94.
The national average price for a gallon of gas increased 12 cents during the past week to $4.59.
Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.
Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:
- Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.77
- Speedway Express – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.79
- Shell – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.79
- Mobil – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.79
- Conserve Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa Street: $5.79
- Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch Way: $5.79
- Arco – Atascadero, San Anselmo Road: $5.83
- One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.85
- Circle K – Atascadero, Morro Road: $5.91
- Circle K – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $5.91
