SLO County gas prices skyrocketing, find the lowest cost

May 22, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Tighter supply and increased demand have pushed gas prices in San Luis Obispo to a record high. During the past week, the average price of gas increased 12 cents to $6.27 a gallon, according to figures from AAA.

At $6.77 a gallon, the average price of diesel is even higher.

SLO County currently has the 11th highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.94.

The national average price for a gallon of gas increased 12 cents during the past week to $4.59.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.77 Speedway Express – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.79 Shell – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.79 Mobil – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.79 Conserve Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa Street: $5.79 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch Way: $5.79 Arco – Atascadero, San Anselmo Road: $5.83 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.85 Circle K – Atascadero, Morro Road: $5.91 Circle K – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $5.91

Loading...