SLO County’s gas prices are going up again, where to shop

May 1, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Gas prices in San Luis Obispo County have jumped during the past week as the national average has started to inch back up. The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline SLO County increased from $5.89 to $5.95, according to figures from AAA.

“Although lower gas demand would typically push pump prices lower, the fluctuating oil price and tight gasoline supply have pushed pump prices higher,” according to AAA. “Pump prices will likely face upward pressure as oil prices remain above $100 per barrel.”

At an average price of $5.95 a gallon, SLO County has the third highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.58.

The national average price for a gallon of gas increased six cents during the past week to $4.18.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $5.31 7-11 – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.39 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch Way: $5.39 Valero – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.39 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.47 Shell – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.49 Mobil – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.49 7-11 – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $5.49 Speedway Express – Paso Robles, 24th Street: $5.55 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.55

Loading...