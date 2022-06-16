Deputies seeking help in finding missing Oceano man

June 16, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 49-year-old Oceano man

Joseph Cox was last seen leaving his home on the 100 block of Pacific Avenue at 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday. At that time, it’s believed Cox was having a mental health crisis.

Deputies describe Cox as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Cox was seen driving away from the residence in a 2008 Gold Chevy Malibu with a California license plate of 6HGR522.

Investigators are asking anyone with information pertaining to Cox’s whereabouts to contact the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office at (805) 781-4550.

