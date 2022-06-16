Prowler targets two homes in San Luis Obispo

June 16, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Residents of two homes near Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo reported a prowler entering their homes early Wednesday morning, police said.

Shortly after 3 a.m., a resident spotted a prowler in their home on the 1300 block of Fredericks Street. The prowler fled after the resident woke up.

About 15 minutes later, a resident on the 200 block of Hathway Avenue also woke up to find a prowler in their home. And again, the prowler fled after the resident spotted them in the home.

Officers arrived and spotted a male dressed in all black walking nearby. Officers attempted to detain the suspected prowler, but he ran away.

Both victims informed police they had not locked an outside door. Officers are asking city residents to lock all their doors, both day and night.

