Firefighters battle house fire in Nipomo

June 29, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Firefighters battled a fire at a home in Nipomo on Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after noon, a caller reported a home on fire on Burton Street near Sea Street. The resident was away, but his two dogs were in the home.

Firefighters arrived to find the home engulfed in flames. One dog was rescued, the other is missing.

Investigator suspect the fire started outside the home. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

