New COVID cases in SLO County continue dropping, 2 new deaths

June 30, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The number of new COVID infections in San Luis Obispo County decreased 33% during the past week, according to the SLO County Health Department. New reported cases dropped from a daily average of 109 on June 22 to 73 on June 29, with two new deaths.

During the past seven days, the county reported 445 SLO County residents officially tested positive for the virus. Paso Robles leads with 79 new cases, followed by San Luis Obispo with 69, Atascadero with 51, Arroyo Grande with 47 and Nipomo with 25.

The number of SLO County residents in hospitals receiving treatment for the virus is up slightly, with 13 currently hospitalized.

In SLO County, 58,509 people have tested positive for the virus and 511 have died.

There have been 10,092,578 positive cases, and 92,453 deaths in California.

More than 89,236,449 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 1,042,291 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 551,901,166 cases with 6,356,505 dead.

Loading...