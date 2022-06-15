Gunman fires shots at San Luis Obispo apartment complex, arrested

June 15, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A gunman is in jail after he fired shots at a San Luis Obispo apartment complex on Tuesday night.

Shortly before 11 p.m., a caller reported shots being fired from the parking lot of the Vintage at SLO complex at 3554 Ranch House Road, near the intersection of Orcutt Road and Johnson Avenue. There were no reports of injuries during the incident.



Officers arrived at the scene and arrested 29-year-old Tyler Jacob Gilberg on charges of shooting at an inhabited dwelling and assault with a deadly weapon, both felony counts. Gilberg remains in the SLO County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bail.

TAn investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

