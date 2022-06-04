Man stabbed, killed in Oceano
June 4, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
A man was stabbed and killed in Oceano early Saturday morning, according to the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office.
Shortly before 2 a.m., a caller reported an assault with a deadly weapon in the 2000 block of Ocean Street in Oceano. Deputies arrived to find one man suffering from a stab wound.
Medics responded but the victim later died at the scene.
Detectives are investigating the murder. No further information is available at this time.
