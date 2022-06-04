SLO County judge appointed to a California appellate court

June 4, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday announced the appointment of San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge Hernaldo J. Baltodano, 45, to a state appellate court.

After only five years as a judge, Baltodano was awarded the role of associate justice of the Second District Court of Appeal, according to a governor’s office news release. Newsom appointed Baltodano to the Division 6 branch of the appellate court, which is located in Ventura.

The Commission on Judicial Appointments must still confirm Baltodano’s appointment for it to take effect. State Attorney General Attorney General Rob Bonta is a member of the three-person commission.

Like Newsom and Bonta, Baltodano is a Democrat.

The judge earned his law degree from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law. He was a Founding Partner and Senior Litigation Partner at Baltodano & Baltodano LLP.

On June 30, Baltodano is slated to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Martin J. Tangeman.

