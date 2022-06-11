Paso Robles limits outdoor watering to 3 days a week

June 11, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Following a state mandate, the city of Paso Robles implemented water use restrictions, limiting outdoor irrigation to three days a week.

The new rules, which took effect Friday, place city residents in two zones. Zone 1 lies north of 13th Street, Creston Road, Sherwood Road and Linne Road. Zone 2 lies south of south of 13th Street, Creston Road, Sherwood Road and Linne Road.

In Zone 1, outdoor irrigation is allowed on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Outdoor irrigation is allowed on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays in Zone 2.

Landscape irrigation is now prohibited on Mondays. The new regulations also prohibit outdoor irrigation between the hours of 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., as well as within 48 hours of measurable rain.

City officials say they are implementing the restrictions because of a State Water Resources Control Board mandate.

“The city of Paso Robles does not have or anticipate having an actual water shortage, however, to comply with the state’s requirements the city is implementing Level 2 water demand management measures” a city news release states.

Additionally, the State Water Resources Control Board banned irrigation of “non-functional” turf with potable water at commercial, industrial and institutional properties.

