SLO County tallies a small batch of ballots, few changes

June 10, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder’s Office tallied 5,749 ballots on Friday, which did not change the leaders in any local races, though their percentages changed slightly.

With almost half the ballots uncounted, it is still too early to call most San Luis Obispo County races. The clerk-recorder’s office has counted 45,526 ballots, while 42,812 remain uncounted.

Local election results as of Friday afternoon:

SLO County District 2 Supervisor

Bruce Gibson – 53.19%

Bruce Jones – 16.90%

Geoff Auslen – 16.61%

John Whitworth – 13.30%

SLO County District 3 Supervisor

Dawn Ortiz-Legg – 67.73%

Stacy Korsgaden – 31.14%

Arnold Ruiz – 3.13%

SLO County District 4 Supervisor

Jimmy Paulding – 57.91%

Lynn Compton – 42.09%

SLO County Clerk Recorder

Elaina Cano – 66.88%

James Baugh – 18.07%

Stew Jenkins – 15.06%

SLO County Superior Court Judge # 12

Mike Frye – 66.80%

Paul Phillips – 33.20%

Oceano fire tax (2/3 needed to pass)

Yes – 58.83%

No – 41.17%

County staff plans to continue counting ballots on Tuesday morning. CalCoastNews will provide election updates on Tuesday afternoon.

