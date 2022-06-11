SLO County tallies a small batch of ballots, few changes
June 10, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
The San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder’s Office tallied 5,749 ballots on Friday, which did not change the leaders in any local races, though their percentages changed slightly.
With almost half the ballots uncounted, it is still too early to call most San Luis Obispo County races. The clerk-recorder’s office has counted 45,526 ballots, while 42,812 remain uncounted.
Local election results as of Friday afternoon:
SLO County District 2 Supervisor
- Bruce Gibson – 53.19%
- Bruce Jones – 16.90%
- Geoff Auslen – 16.61%
- John Whitworth – 13.30%
SLO County District 3 Supervisor
- Dawn Ortiz-Legg – 67.73%
- Stacy Korsgaden – 31.14%
- Arnold Ruiz – 3.13%
SLO County District 4 Supervisor
- Jimmy Paulding – 57.91%
- Lynn Compton – 42.09%
SLO County Clerk Recorder
- Elaina Cano – 66.88%
- James Baugh – 18.07%
- Stew Jenkins – 15.06%
SLO County Superior Court Judge # 12
- Mike Frye – 66.80%
- Paul Phillips – 33.20%
Oceano fire tax (2/3 needed to pass)
- Yes – 58.83%
- No – 41.17%
County staff plans to continue counting ballots on Tuesday morning. CalCoastNews will provide election updates on Tuesday afternoon.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines