Record high gas prices in SLO County, find the lowest cost

June 6, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Rising oil prices and increasing demand have led to record high gas prices in San Luis Obispo County. During the past week, the average price of gas increased 14 cents to $6.47 a gallon, according to figures from AAA.

SLO County currently has the 14th largest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $7.04.

The national average price for a gallon of gas increased 25 cents during the past week to $4.86.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Fastrip Fuel – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $5.95 Conserve Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Broad Street: $5.95 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.97 Arco – Atascadero, San Anselmo Road: $5.99 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch Way: $5.99 Conserve Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa Street: $6.05 Circle K – Atascadero, Morro Road: $6.07 Speedway Express – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $6.09 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $6.09 Arco – Arroyo Grande, Barnett Street: $6:14

