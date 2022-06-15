SLO County continues counting ballots, about 40% not counted

June 14, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder’s Office tallied 8,044 ballots on Tuesday, which did not change the leaders in any local races.

With about 40% of ballots uncounted, it is still too early to call most San Luis Obispo County races. The clerk-recorder’s office has counted 53,570 ballots, while 34,768 remain uncounted.

Local election results as of Tuesday afternoon:

SLO County District 2 Supervisor

Bruce Gibson – 52.55%

Bruce Jones – 17.07%

Geoff Auslen – 16.80%

John Whitworth – 13.30%

SLO County District 3 Supervisor

Dawn Ortiz-Legg – 65.24%

Stacy Korsgaden – 31.53%

Arnold Ruiz – 3.23%

SLO County District 4 Supervisor

Jimmy Paulding – 57.13%

Lynn Compton – 42.87%

SLO County Clerk Recorder

Elaina Cano – 66.39%

James Baugh – 18.30%

Stew Jenkins – 15.32%

SLO County Superior Court Judge # 12

Mike Frye – 66.87%

Paul Phillips – 33.13%

Oceano fire tax (2/3 needed to pass)

Yes – 59.08%

No – 40.92%

County staff plans to continue counting ballots on Friday morning. CalCoastNews will provide election updates on Friday afternoon.

