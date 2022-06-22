SLO County delays vote on administrator raises

June 22, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Amid outrage from line-level employees, San Luis Obispo County Director of Human Resources Tami Douglas-Schatz removed staff’s request to approve raises of up to 23% for county administrators and management from Tuesday’s agenda, with plans to bring it back in the future.

On the consent agenda, county management staff proposed modest raises of under 3% a year for the 2,400 line-level employees represented by unions, and larger pay increases for the 500 administrators, elected officials, department heads and management staff. The administrator raises are slated to cost the county $5,199,000 this year and $9,796,000 next year.

Multiple members of the community voiced outrage on several radio stations following a CalCoastNews exclusive on the proposed raises.

At the start of public comment, Douglas-Schatz announced she was pulling the request, but did not explain why. She also did not say when she planned to bring the item back to the board.

Supervisor John Peschong did not attend Tuesday’s meeting. With only four supervisors in attendance, it is possible the proposed management raises would have failed in a 2-2 vote.

In opposition to the proposed raises, the Coalition of Labor Agriculture & Business of San Luis Obispo County (COLAB) Government Affairs Director Mike Brown argued that the county’s plan to provide management staff with large equity raises was based on an unsustainable, obsolete model.

In order to determine equity raises, the county conducts a survey of a selected group of government agencies and private businesses and determines if the management wages in SLO County reach the average rate of the compared entities. If not, county administrators propose equity raises to meet the average.

