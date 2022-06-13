SLO County gas prices nearing $7 a gallon, find the lowest cost

June 13, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Rising oil prices and increased demand for gasoline during the summer months have led to another all time high gas price. During the past week, the average price of gas increased 16 cents to $6.63 a gallon, according to figures from AAA.

SLO County currently has the ninth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Alpine County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $7.79.

The national average price for a gallon of gas increased 15 cents during the past week to $5.01.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Fastrip Fuel – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $6.15 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $6.17 Mobile – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $6.19 Shell – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $6.19 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $6.19 Conserve Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Broad Street: $6.23 Conserve Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa Street: $6.25 Circle K – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $6.27 Speedway Express – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $6.29 Circle K – Atascadero, Morro Road: $6.33

Loading...