Shooter kills man, wounds woman in Lompoc
June 13, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
One man is dead and a woman is wounded following a shooting in Lompoc on Sunday evening.
Shortly before 8 p.m., a caller reported a shooting in the alley between the 400 blocks of E. College and E. Prune avenues. Police officers arrived at the scene and found a 43-year-old man in the alley who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency responders declared him dead at the scene.
Officers also found a 56-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. An ambulance transported the woman, who was critically wounded, to a hospital.
Further information on Sunday’s shooting is not available at this time.
The homicide marked the second fatal shooting in Lompoc in seven days. Last week, two suspects allegedly murdered a man in Lompoc amid a four-day crime spree that included a chase through northern SLO County and a fatal shooting in Kern County.
In 2022, there have been three fatal shootings in Lompoc.
