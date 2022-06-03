Thieves assault Atascadero man during home invasion

June 2, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Three masked men allegedly assaulted an Atascadero man during a home invasion robbery on the 5400 block of Capistrano Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

A female answered the door, and the three men, one armed with a handgun and another with a knife, pushed their way inside. Robbers then allegedly assaulted a man in the home while demanding cash.

The two residents were able to flee their home and ask a neighbor to call 911. After taking items, the suspects fled on foot.

Investigators describe the suspects as white male adults, one wearing a white tank top, one wearing a black jacket and one wearing a grey sweatshirt. The investigation is ongoing.

