Police searching for missing San Luis Obispo man

June 2, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a SLO man who has not been seen in a month.

Police received a missing person report for Brett Edgell on May 11. He was last seen on May 5 driving a white Ford Econoline van on Hi Mountain Lookout Road.

Over the last three weeks, Edgell has not been in contact with his family or friends, which is unlike him. Edgell may be in Paso Robles or Atascadero, police said.

Police describe Edgell as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 190 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Investigators are asking anyone with information pertaining to Edgell’s whereabouts to contact the San Luis Obispo Police Department at (805) 781-7312.

