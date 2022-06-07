Which SLO County races will end in June?
June 7, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
While 12 San Luis Obispo County seats are on the June 7 primary ballot, most are unchallenged or have only two candidates, meaning those races will be determined in the primary. With more than two candidates in a race, if no one garners at least 51% of the vote, the top two candidates move on to the November election.
Below are the SLO County candidates in the June 7 election:
SLO County Supervisor, District 2
Bruce Gibson, county supervisor
Geoff Auslen, small business owner
John Whitworth, small business owner
Bruce Jones, community volunteer
With four people on the ballot, it is likely the top two candidates will move on to the November election.
SLO County Supervisor, District 3
Arnold Ruiz, retired
Stacy Korsgaden, small business owner
Dawn Ortiz-Legg, appointed SLO County supervisor
With three people on the ballot, and Ruiz a relative newcomer, this race could be determined in June or November.
SLO County Supervisor, District 4
Jimmy Paulding, businessman and council member
Lynn Compton, county supervisor
The winner of the District 4 supervisor seat will be determined during the primary election.
SLO County Clerk Recorder
Elaina Cano, county clerk recorder, appointed
James Baugh, military consultant
Stewart Jenkins, election law lawyer
With three candidates running strong campaigns, it is likely the clerk recorder seat will be determined in November.
Superior Court Judge Office 12
Paul Phillips, attorney/rancher
Mike Frye, deputy district attorney
With two candidates, the next judge in Office 12 will be determined in the primary election.
Below is a list of uncontested races:
SLO County Assessor Tom Bordonaro
SLO County Auditor Controller James Hamilton
SLO County Sheriff Coroner Ian Parkinson
SLO County District Attorney Dan Dow
SLO County Superintendent of Schools Jame Brescia
Superior Court Judge Gayle Peron, Office 1
Superior Court Judge Office 10, Erin Childs
