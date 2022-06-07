Paso Robles polling place closed because of COVID

June 7, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo County elections officials closed a Paso Robles polling place on Monday night, citing COVID-19 and a lack of staffing.

The polling place at the Association of Realtors at 1101 Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles is closed to voters on Election Day, SLO County Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano said. Voters assigned to the location are being directed instead to the polling place at Plymouth Congressional Church, which is located at 1301 Oak Street in Paso Robles.

Anyone who has questions about the matter can call the Clerk-Recorder’s Elections Division at (805) 781-4989.

