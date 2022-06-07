Two homes on fire in Paso Robles

June 7, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A fire at 206 Nighthawk Drive in Paso Robles on Tuesday has spread to a residence next door. Flames have engulfed both homes, witnesses said.

A caller reported the fire at about 3:44 p.m, according to Cal Fire. Nine units have responded to the blaze.

During the fire, explosions are regularly heard. CalCoastNews will provide updates as more information is available.

Loading...