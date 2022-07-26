Front Page  »  

Californians can sue gun dealers, collect $10,000

July 26, 2022

Gov. Gavin Newsom

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday signed a bill modeled after a Texas abortion law that will allow Californians to sue those who make, sell, transport or distribute guns that are illegal in the Golden State — and to collect up to $10,000 in damages for doing so.

After the U.S. Supreme Court in January ruled in favor of Texas’s ban on most abortion services, Newsom directed his administration to work with the California Legislature to draft a bill that would allow private citizens to sue anyone who manufactures, distributes, transports, imports into the state or sells assault weapons, .50 BMG rifles, ghost guns or ghost gun kits. Sen. Robert Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys) introduced the legislation, SB 1327, in February.

SB 1327 will allow Californians to sue anyone who manufactures assault weapons, firearms without serial numbers or .50 BMG rifles in California. Likewise, residents will be allowed to sue anyone who sells, transports or distributes such weapons, or the precursor parts to such firearms, in California.

“You cannot sell or manufacture illegal weapons of war in CA,” Newsom stated in a tweet. “And if you do, there are now 40 million people that can collect $10,000 from you for engaging in that illegal activity. We’re using Texas’ perverse abortion law to actually save lives.”

Newsom said in a video announcement that the law will save people’s lives by going after assault rifles, ghost guns and illegal guns and by creating a right of action for individuals to receive up to $10,000 for taking illegal firearms off the streets.

“This is a big deal,” Newsom said in the video. “We are challenging the status quo. We’re moving in a direction no other state has moved in terms of the gun safety movement broadly, not just with this legislation, and we feel a deep sense of responsibility to do so. It’s difficult in Washington, D.C. States now need to step up and meet this moment.”


matthwy58

This sounds like the ADA scam where people sued businesses for not having all the up dated handicap access. What a bunch of crap how can someone sue who has no damages.


07/26/2022 1:12 pm
Messkit

The difference is, there is no Constitutional right to an abortion. Roe v Wade was decided on privacy rights, not abortion itself. You still have privacy under the Constitution, and the recent SCOTUS decision returned states rights over abortion.


Hertzberg and Newsom purposely failed to consider Constitutional rights in this illegal regulation. But then, the majority of California’s legislation does too, when it comes to the Bill Of Rights.


07/26/2022 12:31 pm
JThomas

WTF


07/26/2022 12:19 pm
Jorge Estrada

I believe that Newsom is screwing with Pandora’s box. To morph an application of law into an application of preference has no end, how about suing the county of origin for each undocumented alien that has murdered a U.S. Citizen?


07/26/2022 12:05 pm
kayaknut

Or sue the State of California for failing to remove a illegal alien that commits a crime.


Can someone send Governor Newsom a copy of the US Constitution, it appears he has never read it.


07/26/2022 12:37 pm
Michael Stove

Sorry to break this to you (since this article just so happened to leave this point out), but this law is just mirroring the law in Texas passed by Republicans that allows private citizens to sue anyone who “aids or abets” an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. You should go complain to them.


Newsom is playing a great game. Everyone knows the Texas law will end up in the Supreme Court. Newsom knows this. California’s law will likely be coupled with any case on the Texas law, since the underlaying principle is the same.


If the court tosses Texas and California’s law, it’s a win for the majority of Americans who want reproductive rights. If the court upholds the law, it is a win for the majority of Americans who want less guns here in the country.


07/26/2022 12:38 pm
Rambunctious

“California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday signed a bill modeled after a Texas abortion law that will allow Californians to sue those who make, sell, transport or distribute guns that are illegal in the Golden State”


I have a better idea… why don’t we stop the flow of illegal guns before the damage is done with things that work like stop and frisk….. why do what Gavin thinks will work when his plan takes place after the illegal gun has already done its damage….

10,000 for a life of a loved one?… Gavin is a schoolboy…..


07/26/2022 11:47 am
