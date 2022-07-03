Deputies seek help finding teen missing from Nipomo

July 3, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help finding a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen at a relatives home in Nipomo.

Alilianna Trujillo, who is from Arizona, was staying with family members in Nipomo for the summer. Her family last saw her leaving their home in Nipomo on July 1.

While the teen has no known friends in the area, she does have family members living in the Santa Maria area.

Investigators describe Trujillo as Hispanic, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 105 pounds with red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a tie-dyed shirt and black leggings.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on Trujillo’s whereabouts to contact deputies at (805) 781-4550.

