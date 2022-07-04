SLO County gas prices drop further, find the lowest cost

July 4, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Gas prices continue falling because of decreased demand and lower crude oil prices, a trend experts believe will continue. During the past week, the average price of gas in San Luis Obispo County dropped by 27 cents to $6.24 a gallon, according to figures from AAA.

SLO County currently has the fifth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $7.24.

The national average price for a gallon of gas dropped 10 cents during the past week to $4.80.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $5.99 Shell – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $6.15 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $6.17 KLEM’S – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $6.17 VP Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $6.19 Flyers – Grover Beach, Grand Avenue: $6.19 Conserve Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa Street: $6.19 Spirit – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $6.19 Mobil – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $6.19 Shell – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $6.19

