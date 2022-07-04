SLO County gas prices drop further, find the lowest cost
July 4, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
Gas prices continue falling because of decreased demand and lower crude oil prices, a trend experts believe will continue. During the past week, the average price of gas in San Luis Obispo County dropped by 27 cents to $6.24 a gallon, according to figures from AAA.
SLO County currently has the fifth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $7.24.
The national average price for a gallon of gas dropped 10 cents during the past week to $4.80.
Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.
Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:
- San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $5.99
- Shell – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $6.15
- Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $6.17
- KLEM’S – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $6.17
- VP Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $6.19
- Flyers – Grover Beach, Grand Avenue: $6.19
- Conserve Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa Street: $6.19
- Spirit – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $6.19
- Mobil – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $6.19
- Shell – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $6.19
