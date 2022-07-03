Arson suspected in multiple fires in Paso Robles
July 3, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
The Paso Robles Fire Department is investigation four possible arson fires that were discovered Saturday burning in the riverbed area.
Shortly before 9 a.m., a caller reported a fire in the riverbed near the wastewater treatment plant off Sulfur Springs Road. Firefighters arriving to battle the reported blaze discovered a second fire north of the first fire near Highway 101.
At 9:39 a.m., a third fire was discovered burning south of the wastewater treatment
plant.
Because of fire mitigation practices, primarily livestock grazing in the riverbed area, the fires remained small. Firefighters were able to keep the total area burned to under an acre.
At 1:39 p.m., an hour after firefighters had left the area, a caller reported a fourth fire burning in the riverbed along North River Road just south of Highway 46. Firefighters were able to keep the fire confined to a homeless encampment with no spread to vegetation.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines