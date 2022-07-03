Arson suspected in multiple fires in Paso Robles

By KAREN VELIE

The Paso Robles Fire Department is investigation four possible arson fires that were discovered Saturday burning in the riverbed area.

Shortly before 9 a.m., a caller reported a fire in the riverbed near the wastewater treatment plant off Sulfur Springs Road. Firefighters arriving to battle the reported blaze discovered a second fire north of the first fire near Highway 101.

At 9:39 a.m., a third fire was discovered burning south of the wastewater treatment

plant.

Because of fire mitigation practices, primarily livestock grazing in the riverbed area, the fires remained small. Firefighters were able to keep the total area burned to under an acre.

At 1:39 p.m., an hour after firefighters had left the area, a caller reported a fourth fire burning in the riverbed along North River Road just south of Highway 46. Firefighters were able to keep the fire confined to a homeless encampment with no spread to vegetation.

