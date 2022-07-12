Drunk driver crashes into traffic light in SLO

July 12, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

An allegedly intoxicated driver crashed a pickup truck into a traffic signal pole in San Luis Obispo Friday night.

The collision knocked down a traffic light at the intersection of Orcutt Road and Broad Street. Officers then arrested the driver for DUI, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Police say the driver was not injured. No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

