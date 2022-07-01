DUI driver leads officers on chase from Atascadero to Pismo Beach

July 1, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

An allegedly intoxicated driver led officers on a high-speed chase Thursday evening from Atascadero to Pismo Beach, culminating with a crash on Highway 101.

Shortly before 7 p.m., a 911 caller reported a possible DUI driver traveling southbound on Highway 101 through Atascadero in a red Chevrolet pickup. A CHP officer then tracked down the vehicle and attempted to stop it.

The driver, 21-year-old Alejandro CuellarMaldonado of San Miguel, did not stop, and a pursuit ensued. CuellarMaldonado attempted to evade officers while driving at high speeds and weaving in and out of traffic, according to the CHP.

After continuing at high speeds from North County to South County, CuellarMaldonado eventually lost control of his vehicle and collided with a Tesla on southbound Highway 101 south of Spyglass Drive. The crash disabled the San Miguel man’s vehicle.

Officers then took CuellarMaldonado into custody without further incident. Two passengers inside CuellarMaldonado’s vehicle sustained minor injuries, as did two of the occupants of the Tesla.

Authorities arrested CuellarMaldonado for felony DUI and felony evading and booked him in San Luis Obispo County Jail. He currently remains in custody with his bail set at $100,000.

