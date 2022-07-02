Deputies identify Paso Robles man killed in accident at truck stop

July 1, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office identified the man killed in an accident at the Paso Robles Truck Center on Thursday as 40-year-old Cesar Rivera Villegas.

Shortly before 4 p.m., Villegas of Paso Robles was preparing a truck to be moved when it rolled forward over him. Villegas suffered fatal injuries in the accident.

Paso Robles Truck Center’s sales location and main office is located on Wellsona Road, according to the business’s website. Paso Robles Truck Center sells trucks and truck parts. It also provides service for trucks and RVs.

