Elderly man injured in hit-and-run accident in San Luis Obispo

July 23, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo police are requesting help from the community in identifying a driver who struck an 87-year-old man Friday morning and fled the scene.

At about 11:15 a.m., a female driver was exiting a condominium complex in the 2400 block of Victoria Avenue when she struck an 87-year-old man. She then fled in a red, newer model Toyota Prius, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The elderly man suffered non-life threatening injuries and is being treated at a local hospital.

Investigators have been trying to obtain surveillance footage of the incident from surrounding homes. Officers are asking snyone who can provide information about the hit-and-run to contact the SLO watch commander at (805) 781-7312.

