Hit-and-run driver crashes into fire hydrant in San Luis Obispo
July 9, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
A hit-and-run driver crashed into a fire hydrant on Los Osos Valley Road, shearing off the hydrant and causing water to spew into the air on Saturday afternoon.
Shortly before 6 p.m., a caller reported water shooting into the air near the intersection of Higuera Street and Los Osos Valley Road. Firefighters arrived and shut off the water through a manhole on the street.
City maintenance workers are attempting to repair the fire hydrant.
