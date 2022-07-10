Hit-and-run driver crashes into fire hydrant in San Luis Obispo

July 9, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A hit-and-run driver crashed into a fire hydrant on Los Osos Valley Road, shearing off the hydrant and causing water to spew into the air on Saturday afternoon.

Shortly before 6 p.m., a caller reported water shooting into the air near the intersection of Higuera Street and Los Osos Valley Road. Firefighters arrived and shut off the water through a manhole on the street.

City maintenance workers are attempting to repair the fire hydrant.

Loading...