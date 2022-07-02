Jimmy Paulding wins SLO County supervisor seat, board majority undecided

July 2, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Arroyo Grande resident Jimmy Paulding has won the District 4 Board of Supervisors’ seat displacing incumbent Lynn Compton, which places the board majority at stake as Bruce Gibson and Bruce Jones head to a runoff in November.

Even though the board seats are nonpartisan, in our nation’s politically polarized environment voters generally select candidates along party lines. The supervisors control land-use and governmental issues such as cannabis regulations and money set aside for public safety.

Union money along with a late infusion of cash from a political action committee run by Mollie Culver, a longtime Democratic strategist and cannabis consultant from Santa Barbara, helped Paulding significantly outspend his opponent. Central Coast Residents for Good Government, Culver’s political action committee, was primarily funded by people associated with the Ernst Law Group.

Attorney Don Ernst recently received a multi-million dollar contract from County Counsel Rita Neal’s office, a contract Compton has contested.

On the other side, another political action committee, Back the Badge, mailed fliers critical of Paulding in support of Compton. Developer Nick Tompkins, who has a large project in the Nipomo area working its way through the system, helped fund the pro-Compton committee.

In January, Paulding will take his seat alongside fellow liberal Dawn Ortiz-Legg and Republicans Debbie Arnold and John Peschong.

Gibson, a Democrat, is headed to a runoff with Dr. Bruce Jones, a Republican, in the Nov. 8 midterm election. Anticipate well-funded and aggressive campaigns from both sides.

After nearly a month of sporadic counting, the San Luis Obispo County Clerk’s Office finished tallying the majority of the ballots on Friday. With only 262 ballots remaining to be counted, these are the winners in the primary election:

SLO County District 2 Supervisor

With 47.63% of the vote, Supervisor Bruce Gibson is headed to a runoff with Dr. Bruce Jones, the second place candidate.

SLO County District 3 Supervisor

The voters elected Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg to continue representing District 3 for the next two years.

SLO County District 4 Supervisor

Attorney Jimmy Paulding will take his seat in January, with 51.53% of the vote.

SLO County Clerk Recorder

Appointed last year, Elaina Cano easily held her seat.

SLO County Superior Court Judge # 12

Deputy District Attorney Mike Frye, the voters’ favorite, is headed to the bench.

Oceano fire tax (2/3 needed to pass)

For a second time, the voters of Oceano rejected the proposed fire tax.

Loading...