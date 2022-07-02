Grover Beach man faces life in prison for disfiguring victim

July 1, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A jury convicted Jeremiah Leo Hernandez of Grover Beach of aggravated mayhem and assault after he slashed a man’s face with a knife in Pismo Beach, permanently disfiguring his victim.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on Jan. 24, Hernandez attacked the male victim in the 200 block of Five Cities Drive in Pismo Beach, near a hotel and a gas station. Hernandez sliced the victim’s face from his hairline to his lower jaw, inflecting an injury that required extensive reconstructive surgery to repair.

The jurors found nine factors in the allegations were true including that the attack was violent and indicates a serious danger to society, Hernandez’s prior convictions are numerous and of increasing seriousness, that he has served a prior prison term and that he was lying in wait when he attacked his victim.

“This vicious and senseless crime will result in the permanent disfigurement of the victim and very well could have ended his life,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “Individuals committing violent crimes in our community will be met by aggressive prosecution and personal accountability.”

Hernandez is scheduled for sentencing on July 28. He faces a potential sentence of life in prison for his crimes.

