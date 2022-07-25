Man trapped on cliff at Pirate’s Cove, rescued

July 25, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Emergency personnel rescued a climber from a cliff at Pirate’s Cove on Sunday.

Shortly before 11 a.m., a caller reported a climber was stuck on a cliff. Cal Fire rescue crews then arrived at the scene.

KSBY reports rescue personnel helped the man down to the ocean. A harbor patrol boat then picked the climber up and brought him to Avila Beach.

The man said he made it down the cliff to the water, but he could not manage to get back up to the top. He was using a rope to climb, and he emerged from the incident uninjured.

