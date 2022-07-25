Man trapped on cliff at Pirate’s Cove, rescued
July 25, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Emergency personnel rescued a climber from a cliff at Pirate’s Cove on Sunday.
Shortly before 11 a.m., a caller reported a climber was stuck on a cliff. Cal Fire rescue crews then arrived at the scene.
KSBY reports rescue personnel helped the man down to the ocean. A harbor patrol boat then picked the climber up and brought him to Avila Beach.
The man said he made it down the cliff to the water, but he could not manage to get back up to the top. He was using a rope to climb, and he emerged from the incident uninjured.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines