Newsom declares state of emergency in Santa Barbara and Monterey counties

July 6, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared states of emergency in Santa Barbara and Monterey counties on July 1 to help the counties recover from large, destructive wildfires.

In Oct. 2021, the Alisal Fire burned 16,970 acres in Santa Barbara County, at times shuttering Highway 101. Three months later, the Colorado Fire scorched more than 600 acres in Monterey County, while shutting down Highway 1.

Newsom’s declaration enables the use of federal funds for highway repairs while also allowing those who lost work because of the Alisal Fires to apply for benefits.

“The emergency proclamations enable Caltrans to request immediate federal assistance for highway repairs or reconstruction in Santa Barbara and Monterey counties,” according to the governor’s office. “The emergency proclamation for Santa Barbara County directs the Office of Emergency Services to assist recovery efforts in the county pursuant to the California Disaster Assistance Act, and includes a provision to ease access to unemployment benefits for those unemployed as a result of the Alisal Fire.”

