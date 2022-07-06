Paso Robles man killed in crash on Highway 101

July 6, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A North County man was killed in a crash on Highway 101 in Paso Robles Tuesday evening.

Shortly after 7 p.m., a 54-year-old Paso Robles man was driving a 2009 Dodge Charger northbound on Highway 101 north of Highway 46 West at a high rate of speed and passing cars on both the inside and outside shoulders, according to the CHP. While attempting to pass a 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser just south of the Spring Street off-ramp, the Paso Robles man clipped the SUV.

His Charger spun out of control and went into the median, where it struck a dirt embankment. The Charger then went airborne and landed upside down on the outside shoulder of the highway near the off-ramp.

The Paso Robles man died at the scene of the crash. Authorities have yet to disclose his name.

Investigators suspect he may have been driving under the influence of alcohol.

The collision only caused minor damage to the Land Cruiser. One person inside the Land Cruiser suffered minor injuries.

CHP officers are continuing to investigate the crash.

