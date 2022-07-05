Nipomo woman survives crash, two people killed

July 5, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A Nipomo woman survived a pair of fatal crashes on Highway 1 in Orcutt on Saturday evening, two people died.

Shortly after 10 p.m., a 41-year-old Santa Maria man was traveling northbound on Highway 1 in a Honda Civic when he rear ended a Nissan Sentra driven by the 19-year-old Nipomo woman. The crash killed an 18-year-old Santa Maria woman, who was a passenger inside the Nipomo woman’s vehicle. The Nipomo woman suffered minor injuries.

The Santa Maria man managed to exit his car, which had rolled following the collision. He then walked over to the southbound lanes of the highway, where a 49-year-old Lompoc woman driving a GMC Yukon struck and killed him.

Neither the Nipomo woman, nor the Lompoc woman were driving under the influence. It is unclear if the deceased Santa Maria man had been driving under the influence. An investigation into the collisions is ongoing.

Minutes after the fatal collisions, a separate crash occurred nearby, at the intersection of Union Valley Parkway and Orcutt Road, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The third collision left two people trapped inside a vehicle, both with critical injuries. First responders extricated the victims and transported them to Marian Regional Medical Center.

