One person killed in industrial accident in rural Paso Robles

July 1, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

One person was killed in an accident at the Paso Robles Truck Center on Thursday.

At about 4 p.m., Cal Fire personnel responded to a medical emergency north of Paso Robles on Monterey Road near Wellsona Road. Authorities have yet to disclose any details about the death, other than referring to it as an industrial accident.

Paso Robles Truck Center’s sales location and main office is located on Wellsona Road, while its service center is on Monterey Road, according to the business’s website. Paso Robles Truck Center sells trucks and truck parts. It also provides service for trucks and RVs.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies were investigating the incident.

Loading...