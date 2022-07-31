Pedestrian hit and killed by drunk driver in Lompoc

July 30, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A pedestrian was killed and an alleged drunk driver was arrested early Saturday morning in Lompoc.

Shortly before 2 a.m., a caller reported a woman had been hit by a vehicle on the 600 block of Ocean Avenue. Officers arrived to find a 48-year-old female on the roadway.

First responders transported the victim to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The name of the victim is not being released pending notification of their next of kin.

Officers found the driver of the vehicle nearby, and arrested 31-year-old Angela Rose Cline for driving under the influence.

