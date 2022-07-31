Morro Bay man arrested in fatal DUI crash

July 31, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo police arrested a 62-year-old Morro Bay man on Saturday on suspicion of driving under the influence, murder and manslaughter following a crash that took the life of a 63-year-old man.

At about 8:14 a.m., David Downs was driving a black truck eastbound on Tank Farm Road between Broad and Higuera streets when he crossed into the westbound lane of traffic in front of a white Volkswagen. The driver of the Volkswagen was killed in the crash. His name is not being released at this time pending notification of his next of kin.

Downs, who sustained major injuries in the crash, was transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center. Officers arrested him on charges of murder, gross vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence.

