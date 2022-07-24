Pismo Beach City Council votes for a 20% pay increase

July 24, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The Pismo Beach City Council voted 3-2 on July 19 to give themselves a 20 percent increase in pay, with Mayor Ed Waage and Councilwoman Sheila Blake dissenting.

Council members Marci Guthrie, Mary Ann Reiss and Scott Newton voted in favor of raising the stipend from $772 to $926 for the four council members and to $1,226 for the mayor. The council has not voted to raise their pay in four years.

The increases will cost the city $9,978 a year.

In typical fashion, the city conducted a study of where Pismo Beach ranks in comparison to other cities in the county. The city was ranked and will continue to be ranked third highest for council compensation, even with the increased stipends.

During public comment, resident Stacy Inman first thanked the council for all they do, before asking that they limit their raises to the same 7.5% given city employees during the past four years.

Councilwoman Guthrie said she was in favor of increasing stipends in order to encourage more members of the community to serve on the council. In particular, she would like to see younger people and non-retirees serve on future councils.

Councilwoman Blake argued that people who sit on other city boards do not get paid for their time.

“I am not going to vote for this, it is just not right,” Blake said.

Salaries are paid to employees on a government’s payroll, while stipends are paid to offset certain expenses for officials who are usually not on the payroll.

The council voted 3-2 to approve the first reading of the ordinance increasing council stipends 20%. Prior to adoption, the ordinance requires a second reading and vote of the council, scheduled for Aug. 2.

