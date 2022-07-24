SLO County gas prices continue steady decline

July 24, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County gas prices continue to fall as demand remains low and crude oil prices slide. During the past week, the average price of gas in SLO County dropped 1o cents to $6.07 a gallon, according to figures from AAA.

SLO County currently has the forth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.90.

The national average price for a gallon of gas dropped 17 cents during the past week to $4.36.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $5.39 7-Eleven – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $5.49 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch Way: $5.59 76 – Atascadero, Morro Road: $5.59 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.59 Shell – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $5.59 KLEM’S – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $5.67 Circle K – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $5.73 Circle K – Atascadero, Morro Road: $5.73 Fastrip Fuel and Wayside – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $5.75

