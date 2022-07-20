Pismo Beach plans to repair a third of the city’s streets

July 19, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The City of Pismo Beach kicked off a massive paving project with a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday.

During the project, the city will repair 33% of all streets in the city, with an emphasis on residential neighborhoods, new ADA curb ramps, sidewalk additions, and various concrete repairs. The city awarded a $10 million contract to CalPortland Construction in April.

It is estimated that the project will take approximately two years to complete.

The city will post weekly updates about the paving project to its website so that residents and businesses will know when construction can be expected in their neighborhoods.

Loading...