SLO County gas prices again increasing, find the lowest cost

July 10, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Following an increase in demand for gasoline over the Fourth of July holiday, prices in San Luis Obispo County rose even though national gas prices continue to steadily decline. During the past week, the average price of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased nine cents to $6.33 a gallon, according to figures from AAA.

SLO County currently has the fifth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $7.19.

The national average price for a gallon of gas dropped 12 cents during the past week to $4.68.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

76 – Atascadero, Morro Road: $5.79 7-Eleven – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $5.79 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch Way: $5.79 Fastrip Fuel and Wayside – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $5.95 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.97 VP Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.99 Mobil – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.99 Spirit – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.99 Shell – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $5.99 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.99

