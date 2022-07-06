Two men killed in crash north of Nipomo

July 6, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Two vehicles collided in rural Nipomo early Wednesday morning, killing two men, according to the CHP.

Shortly before 5 a.m., a man was driving a Honda Civic northbound on Highway 1 when Cory Hudson of Grover Beach attempted to turn his Dodge Ram left onto Winterhaven Way, directly in the path of the Honda. The Honda and the Dodge collided head-on at the intersection of Highway 1 and Winterhaven Way, close to a Cal Fire station.

Both the driver of the Honda and his 45-year-old male passenger died at the scene. Hudson suffered moderate injuries in the crash.

Highway 1 was shut down following the collision. By shortly after 6 a.m., authorities were conducting one-way traffic control in the area.

CHP officers are investigating the cause of the crash.

