Two men killed in crash north of Nipomo
July 6, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Two vehicles collided in rural Nipomo early Wednesday morning, killing two men, according to the CHP.
Shortly before 5 a.m., a man was driving a Honda Civic northbound on Highway 1 when Cory Hudson of Grover Beach attempted to turn his Dodge Ram left onto Winterhaven Way, directly in the path of the Honda. The Honda and the Dodge collided head-on at the intersection of Highway 1 and Winterhaven Way, close to a Cal Fire station.
Both the driver of the Honda and his 45-year-old male passenger died at the scene. Hudson suffered moderate injuries in the crash.
Highway 1 was shut down following the collision. By shortly after 6 a.m., authorities were conducting one-way traffic control in the area.
CHP officers are investigating the cause of the crash.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines