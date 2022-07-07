Front Page  »  

Increase in hospitalizations, 10 new COVID deaths in SLO County

July 7, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Even though the number of new COVID cases is down slightly, San Luis Obispo county reported an increase in hospitalizations and 10 new deaths as the BA.5 variant of Omicron spreads through the community.

The number of new COVID infections in San Luis Obispo County decreased 5% during the past week, according to the SLO County Health Department. New reported cases dropped from a daily average of 73 on June 29 to 68 on June 6.

During the past seven days, the county reported 500 SLO County residents officially tested positive for the virus. Paso Robles leads with 91 new cases, followed by San Luis Obispo with 82, Atascadero with 54, California Men’s Colony with 50, Arroyo Grande with 41 and Nipomo with 40.

The number of SLO County residents in hospitals receiving treatment for the virus is up slightly, with 18 currently hospitalized.

In SLO County, 59,009 people have tested positive for the virus and 521 have died.

There have been 10,177,416 positive cases, and 92,661 deaths in California.

More than 89,930,463 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 1,044,557 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 557,851,297 cases with 6,367,475 dead.


saywhat

Sorry to have to correct this again. Sometimes the errors here are small enough for me to go on about life, but the numbers are wrong, the dates are wrong, the 5% is wrong and the case counts are wrong. Also, Covid is on the increase, not the decrease.

If it does not matter to you, stop reading.

If you want the facts go to the County website or read here what you will find there.

On June 29th, the average case count per day was 64. (445 new cases that week)

one week later

On July 6, the average case count per day was 71(500 new cases that week.

Covid case are increasing, not decreasing. (April 20th new cases average was 10 per day)

These are just the cases that are reported. This does not include cases that were unreported (due to at home tests)


07/07/2022 2:25 pm
