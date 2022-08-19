102-year-old woman crashes into Santa Maria home
August 19, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A 102-year-old woman accidentally stepped on the gas, instead of the break, and slammed a Toyota Camry into the garage of her own home just outside of Santa Maria on Tuesday.
Yet, she managed to escape with only minor injuries, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. As a precaution, responders transported the elderly woman to Marian Regional Medical Center.
The accident occurred at about 1:40 p.m. in the 3800 block Berwyn Drive. It is unclear how much damage occurred to the house.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines