102-year-old woman crashes into Santa Maria home

August 19, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A 102-year-old woman accidentally stepped on the gas, instead of the break, and slammed a Toyota Camry into the garage of her own home just outside of Santa Maria on Tuesday.

Yet, she managed to escape with only minor injuries, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. As a precaution, responders transported the elderly woman to Marian Regional Medical Center.

The accident occurred at about 1:40 p.m. in the 3800 block Berwyn Drive. It is unclear how much damage occurred to the house.

