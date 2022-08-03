Bear breaks water pipe inside laundry room of Cuyama Valley home

August 3, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A Cuyama Valley resident or residents found a surprise visitor Wednesday morning that was making use of the cleaning facilities, but was not helping wash clothes.

Inside the laundry room of a home in the 2400 block of Santa Barbara Canyon Road, at approximately 6:34 a.m., a bear was relaxing and enjoying a water leak. The bear had entered the home and laundry room, where it broke a water pipe, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Fire personnel arrived and helped the bear go outside. Upon leaving the home, the bear immediately climbed a tree.

