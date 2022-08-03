Bear breaks water pipe inside laundry room of Cuyama Valley home
August 3, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A Cuyama Valley resident or residents found a surprise visitor Wednesday morning that was making use of the cleaning facilities, but was not helping wash clothes.
Inside the laundry room of a home in the 2400 block of Santa Barbara Canyon Road, at approximately 6:34 a.m., a bear was relaxing and enjoying a water leak. The bear had entered the home and laundry room, where it broke a water pipe, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Fire personnel arrived and helped the bear go outside. Upon leaving the home, the bear immediately climbed a tree.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines