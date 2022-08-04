Commission confirms Judge Hernaldo Baltodano Court of Appeals appointment
August 3, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
The Commission on Judicial Appointments on Wednesday announced the confirmation of Judge Hernaldo J. Baltodano to the Court of Appeals in Ventura.
The nominee was confirmed by a unanimous vote of the three-member commission, which includes Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye, Attorney General Rob Bonta and Presiding Justice Arthur Gilbert. Baltodano will serve as an associate justice of the Second Appellate District, Division Six.
Baltodano fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Martin J. Tangeman.
The judge earned his law degree from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law. He was a Founding Partner and Senior Litigation Partner at Baltodano & Baltodano LLP. Baltodano then served for five years as a San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge.
