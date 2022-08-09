Driver crashes into fire hydrant in Arroyo Grande
August 8, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A driver crashed into a fire hydrant in Arroyo Grande Sunday night, sending water gushing into the air, onto the street and even inside a restaurant.
Shortly before 11 p.m. a caller reported a crash near the intersection of Grand Avenue and Rena Street. The car overturned after hitting the fire hydrant.
Arroyo Grand police initiated a DUI investigation to determine whether drugs or alcohol factored into the crash. The driver of the car sustained minor injuries. [Tribune]
Some water flowed into Mexican restaurant Frutiland La Casa del Sabor. There was minimal damage to the restaurant.
